Müller-Wohlfahrt steps down from role as national team doctor

Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt has stepped down from his role as the national team doctor after more than 20 years of service. The World Cup in Russia was the 75-year-old’s final tournament with the squad. “I have decided to step down as the team doctor of the German national team. I have informed Oliver Bierhoff and Jogi Löw of my decision,” Müller-Wohlfahrt told the German PA on Friday. He spoke of “23 fantastic years” with the DFB. The biggest success that he experienced with the team was winning the World Cup in 2014. Müller-Wohlfahrt will continue his work with FC Bayern. “Mull” is the head doctor at the German record champions.

“I found it very sad when Mull told me that he would be stepping down from his role with the national team. He is an absolute rock in the medical department and as the head coach, I never doubted his word or his assessment for a second. We trust each other deeply and always had lots of interesting discussions about everything and anything, also outside of football and the national team,” head coach Joachim Löw said. He continued, “I can’t stress enough how I have always been amazed at his gift of almost being able to see with his hands – it came that naturally to him. But now he has said to me that it is time to make way for younger doctors. I know that he’s not a quitter and he will continue to give his all for the players and his patients. From everyone at the national team, we are thankful for the unbelievable time we had with a fantastic doctor and a great man. Thank you for everything, Mull!”

In Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, a really special man and expert is leaving the national team. He has shaped our medical department for decades. With his impressive expertise and his character, “Mull” was such an asset to our team and not just in the squad but with everyone, he was held in such high regard,” team manager Oliver Bierhoff said. “Personally as a player and as the team manager, I have experienced many special moments with him, which I will always look back on fondly. We respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future.”