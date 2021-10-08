Müller strikes late to secure come-from-behind win over Romania

The Germany national team have continued their 100 percent record under new head coach Hansi Flick, claiming a 2-1 win over Romania in their seventh World Cup qualifier in Hamburg on Friday night. Ianis Hagi (9’) fired the visitors into a surprise half-time lead, but goals from Serge Gnabry (52’) and then Thomas Müller (81’) completed the comeback for Die Mannschaft.

Flick made two changes to the side that started against Iceland in September. Manuel Neuer had to sit out with adductor problems, meaning Marc-André ter Stegen took his place between the sticks. Marco Reus was the other new addition, replacing the injured Ilkay Gündogan. Antonio Rüdiger and Niklas Süle partnered up in the centre of a back-four, with Jonas Hofmann and Thilo Kehrer at full-back. The midfield saw captain Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka sit behind Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus and Leroy Sané, with Timo Werner the lone striker.

Romania take shock lead

The first shot of the game fell to the visitors, as Alin Tosca unsuccessfully tried his luck from distance (3’). Romania were forcing early turnovers with their aggressive approach in the opening stages, and it paid dividends. Ianis Hagi dribbled through the defence before drilling a low shot past ter Stegen to put the underdogs 1-0 up after just nine minutes.

It took Germany a little time to shake off the opener, but they slowly started to set up camp in the Romania half. Neither Gnabry nor Werner could take advantage with a double chance in the 18th minute though. The Bayern attacker tested goalkeeper Florin Nita again in the 23rd minute, but his header was gathered fairly comfortably. There was plenty of possession for Hansi Flick’s men in the final third, although they often found a yellow shirt snuffing out half chances at the last second.

Piling on the pressure

A powerful first-time strike from Marco Reus forced a quality save from Nita (33’) as Germany continued to pen Romania inside their own half. Another decent opportunity came and went for Gnabry soon after as he failed to properly connect with his shot from a promising position (35’).

Germany were enjoying 81 percent of possession, but Romania were defending resiliently, giving no space for the likes of Werner to operate in behind. Gnabry looked for a more direct approach just before half time with a shot from outside the box, although it slipped just wide of the target (44’).

Gnabry buries the equaliser

The game carried on in the same fashion in the second half, once again with Romania the first to come close as George Puscas miscued his volley (48’). It wasn’t long until Germany finally demonstrated their patented efficiency though. Reus laid the ball off for Gnabry just outside the penalty area, and after a touch to get it out of his feet, he thundered a shot into the bottom-left corner the goal to level the scores (53’).

The hosts kept up the tempo as Romania dropped deeper and deeper. Hofmann’s cleverly dinked cross found the path of Reus, but the Dortmund captain failed to keep his volleyed effort down (57’). Sané suffered the same fate soon after, having dribbled almost half the length of the pitch before blazing over (62’). Werner’s final action saw him unable to direct a Kehrer cross on target, as Flick introduced his first substitutes in the form of Thomas Müller and Kai Havertz, with Reus the other attack to make way.

Müller completes the comeback

The chances kept coming thick and fast for the Group J leaders. Sané’s first-time shot from Gnabry’s pull-back cleared the target (73’), while Havertz was denied by a last-ditch block after being played through by Goretzka (76’). Leroy Sané’s bad luck in the final third continued as a Romanian leg got in the way of his shot following a good run into the box (77’), before he himself blocked his Bayern teammate Gnabry’s effort a minute later.

All of a sudden, Romania looked a threat down the other end, although an intervention from ter Stegen wasn’t required as Nicolae Stanciu hit the side netting (79’). The next chance did result in a goal, but it was Germany who got it. Kimmich’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Goretzka, allowing Müller to ghost in at the back stick and apply the finishing touch to make it 2-1 (81’). Romania tried to grab a late equaliser, but Vlad Chiriches couldn’t make a crucial connection in the middle following a free-kick (88’), meaning Germany took all three points.

