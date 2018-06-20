Müller: “Nothing less than a win will do”

Three days ahead of Germany’s second group game of the 2018 World Cup against Sweden, Thomas Müller and Marco Reus both answered the media’s questions in Sochi. DFB.de has all the important quotes from the press conference.

Thomas Müller on...

... the Mexico game: We’ve analysed our performance in the first game extensively over the last few days. Obviously thanks to how we played we’ve had to look back at a lot of things we did poorly. We are certainly self critical enough to analyse the situation correctly. Now the important thing is that we all stay focused on what’s to come. We have two critical games ahead of us and nothing less than two wins will do.

... giving the ball away so much: The reason for us losing the ball is often because we’re trying too hard. Having the correct balance of determination and patience is therefore very important. We’re expecting Sweden to be extremely defensive. So in certain situations we need to play quickly going forward, but we can’t over commit.

... his own performance: The game didn’t go as I expected it to. I didn’t get into the sort of positions that I needed to. The way which Mexico played put us in positions that we’re not comfortable with too often. I wasn’t happy with how I played, but I know what I need to change.

... a supposed rift in the squad: We obviously have a lot of tables at mealtimes, so people sit next to the people that they get along with. There is no rift at all. There’s no reason to speculate about any sort of negative effect where you sit at mealtimes might have on performance, because it simply doesn’t exist.

... possibly starting on the bench against Sweden: I’d obviously be very frustrated, but I think every player would feel like that in that situation. You have to have that sort of mindset as a professional footballer.

... playing down the right so much against Mexico: There were tactical reasons behind taking that approach. Toni Kroos and Mats Hummels were on that side and Mexico left the right side free. So playing down the opposite wing left us a little isolated. How we play against Sweden all depends on how they set up against us.

... what it’s like in Sochi: Our team base in Vatutinki is really good. Obviously it’s not on the coast like it is here, but if we hadn’t had been so successful in Brazil then it wouldn’t be a talking point at all.

... how he’s feeling ahead of the next game: The crux of it is that we were very easy-going in the friendlies. We thought that we would get back to our best once the tournament started. In hindsight we misjudged the situation and made the same errors that we were making before the tournament began.

... fresh impetus: Whoever plays on Saturday needs to do the things that are expected from their position. And when everyone does that, we’ll be in a good position to win.

Marco Reus on...

... giving the ball away so much: We are all in agreement that we need to be more careful in possession. For us forwards it is important to get the ball from the back. The less we give the ball away, the better we look as a team.

... possibly playing against Sweden: I’ve just come back from a long-term injury and I’m getting back into my rhythm. Everyone wants to play and that’s also my goal. The coach knows what I bring to the table and I hope that he’ll call my number at some point on Saturday. I don’t care what position as long as I can help the team. The final call lies with the coach at the end of the day.

created by mmc/dt