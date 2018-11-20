"If you take the whole year into account, it was statistically our worst year."

Müller: It was like a horror film

Thomas Müller almost had a perfect evening, but the two late Netherlands goals ruined the night he celebrated winning his 100th cap for Germany. After the last Nations League fixture, the 29-year-old discussed the late draw, his achievement and the 2018 as a whole.

DFB.de: How do you feel after the game yesterday, Mr Müller?

Thomas Müller: It’s a strange feeling, as it was a positive performance – which we have been waiting a while for. We used the momentum from the last two games and there were many positives to take from the game. We defended well for 82 minutes and put together some good attacks. One thing I would say is that we should have made it 3-0 and sealed the win. Suddenly it was 2-2 and the referee has blown for full time – it was like a horror film. The team didn’t deserve to not win the game, but this result is typical of our year in general. Ultimately we want to take the positives into our next few games. I’m certain that we are going in the right direction.

DFB.de: You were part of the team’s development process in the past. Is the current situation similar? Do you have the feeling that the team is slowly growing together?

Müller: That’s difficult to answer. None of us can see into the future, but it is clear that the side is having more playing together and feels more united. We enjoy each other’s successes and want to work together to improve certain things. We know that we are making progress still. But I am sad that we are here talking about draw and not a convincing 3-0 win.

DFB.de: It was your 100th cap. The national coach said before the game that you will be allowed a wheat beer...

Müller: I don’t think now is the right time to have one. It’s hard to get over the fact that we only drew the game. Obviously my teammates and the coach congratulated me, but I turn up for international duty to win games and experience wins. It’s naturally a big personal achievement, but I didn’t wake up to get my 100th, I woke up to beat the Netherlands.

DFB.de: How would you describe 2018 as a footballing year?

Müller: If you take the whole year into account, it was statistically our worst year. However, we have recently gained some new momentum, which we can look to build upon next year. We may not be back among the world’s best teams, but we have shown that we can play some good football – even with a different side.

DFB.de: Niklas Süle said that the team has “mopeds at front” with Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Timo Werner.

Müller: He is absolutely correct. Those three are incredibly quick and dangerous on the counter attack. We can punish every opponent with these three at our disposal.

DFB.de: What was the atmosphere like in the stadium?

Müller: We managed to wake the crowd up with our play. They were on our side after the first few chances. It was nice to see how involved they got with the game.

