Müller: "I saw a lot of promise"

The Germany national team are currently in Austria preparing for EURO 2020. They took on Denmark in a warm-up friendly on Wednesday night and, although Die Mannschaft were the better side, the game finished in a 1-1 draw. DFB.de rounds up the post-match reaction.

Joachim Löw: There were bright spells and shadowy patches. We defended well for long periods, but we might life difficult for ourselves by failing to get the second goal. It’s only natural that things aren’t going to be perfect. We will have our full squad in training from Friday and then we will have over a week to really tighten the screws.

Thomas Müller: It was a high-intensity match and I had to do a lot of running, so I don’t really have an analysis of the game off the bat. I saw a lot of promise though. The two shots against the woodwork were obviously unlucky. The goal we conceded is of course frustrating, but on the other hand, Denmark also have quality players who can punish you like that.