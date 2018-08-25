Müller gets first goal of new season as Bayern beat Hoffenheim

Germany international Thomas Müller scored the first goal of the 56th Bundesliga season for third time yesterday as Bayern Munich began their title defence with a 3-1 win over TSG Hoffenheim.

Müller, who scored the debut goal of the new season in 2010 and 2014 headed home in the 23rd minute from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

The hosts eventually overcame their stubborn and tricky opponents after some late drama involving goals from Robert Lewandowski (82‘) and Arjen Robben (90+1‘). The second-half equalizer for Hoffenheim came from Adam Szalai (57’).

Bayern have now not lost their opening game since 2011 (1-0 against Gladbach). The often heated fixture between Bayern and Hoffenheim was overshadowed however, by a serious injury suffered by Kingsley Coman, who was ushered off just before the break.

The game also saw Bayern and Germany captain Manuel Neuer make his return to Bundesliga football for the first time 342 days.