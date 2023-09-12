Müller and Sané score in 2-1 win over France

Germany ended their run of three straight defeats with a 2-1 win against World Cup runners-up France. Thomas Müller opened the scoring early on (4’), before Leroy Sané netted a second in the final minutes of the match (87’). Antoine Griezmann was able to get one back late on from the spot (89’).

Interim head coach and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler went with Marc-André ter Stegen in goal, behind a back-four of centre-backs Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger, as well as Jonathan Tah and Benjamin Henrichs at full-back. Emre Can and captain Ilkay Gündogan started in defensive midfield, with Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz and Sané in attack. Müller lined up as the lone striker up top.

On top early on thanks to Müller

Germany started brightly and looked to attack France early on, with great success. Henrichs darted into the box after combining with Gnabry, before cutting a pass back towards the penalty spot where Müller was waiting. The forward was able to control the ball and power it into the back of the net (4’). With the lead at their back, Germany did not take their foot off the gas, as Gnabry dribbled his way into the box and only narrowly missed the net with an effort across the face of goal (9’).

France were able to slowly find their footing, but Germany’s defence were able to keep them at bay. After winning possession, the hosts looked to counter quickly, but were unable to test Maignan in goal.

Gündogan forced off early on

Völler was then forced into an early substitution as Gündogan was unable to continue due to a back issue. Pascal Groß came on to replace the captain. While France sought to control the ball, Germany continued to look for any opportunity to switch over quickly and attack. Les Bleus came close in the 30th minute, as Randal Kolo Muani missed the net with an effort from 16 metres out.

Minutes later, ter Stegen was forced to pull off a great reaction save to redirect a header from Aurélien Tchousmeni over the bar (38’). Despite the visitors enjoying plenty of the ball in Germany’s half, the hosts went into the break narrowly on top.

Ter Stegen denies France again

After the change of ends, Germany went close after a dangerous cross into the box from Henrichs (51’). They continued to win the ball in midfield, but France were also able to record chances of their own. Tchouameni forced ter Stegen into a diving save to push a low shot out of play (57’).

Völler brought on fresh legs in the form of Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt at the hour mark, taking off Müller and Gnabry. Brandt nearly had an immediate impact, setting up Wirtz with a precise pass, but his shot was blocked (67’).

Sané adds a second, Griezmann gets one back

France struggled to find their way into the final third in the final quarter of an hour, as Germany made further changes as they sought to get the result over the line. Robin Gosens and Jonas Hofmann came on to replace Henrichs and Wirtz (78’).

Griezmann then tested ter Stegen with a curling effort from range, with the goalkeeper forced to stretch to palm it over the bar (82’). Down the other end, Germany once again managed to counter quickly, as Havertz found Sané with a great ball through to make it 2-0 (87’). Just minutes later, Sané was unfortunate to clip Tchouameni inside the box, with the referee awarding a late penalty. Griezmann stepped up and slotted it past ter Stegen to put France on the board (89’).

Germany were able to hold on through three minutes of added time to bring their recent winless run to an end. The team will be back in action during the next international break in October, when they travel to the United States to take on the USMNT (14th October) and Mexico (17th October).

created by mmc/asv