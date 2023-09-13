Müller: “An emotional release”

The Germany national team enjoyed a change in fortunes with a 2-1 win against France in Dortmund. Here is what Völler and some of his players had to say after the game.

Rudi Völler: In the first half hour, it was a perfect performance. Going ahead against such a great team is the ideal scenario. We fought brilliantly, stood firm and conceded very few chances, especially in the second half. The second goal was a relief.

Thomas Müller: It was clear that we’d have to do a lot of running. We knew that we’d have to depend on our work ethic. Compliments to Rudi Völler, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner for what they’ve put together at such short notice. We took advantage at the right moments, but we shouldn’t overstate this result. We still have a long path ahead of us, but it was an emotional release for us.

Marc-André ter Stegen: It was like a weight off our shoulders, for the fans as well as for us. We really got stuck in and I think everyone saw that. It’s been a difficult few days, so it’s all the more satisfying that we’ve ended them with a win. That was exactly what we needed.

Benjamin Henrichs: The last few games weren’t good and we’re not going to claim that they were. We wanted to show more energy. We played a good game and the fans followed suit. It was a lot of fun to be on the pitch tonight. We deserved to win. Not everything went right, but we fought until the end. We showed desire. We’re extremely pleased that we could pay the fans back for their support.

Jonathan Tah: We wanted show a different side of ourselves than in Wolfsburg. We knew what was in store for us. It was important that we shut out all of the talk in the media and supported each other on the pitch. We mostly managed that and therefore deserved to win.