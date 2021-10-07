News

    Moukoko to miss upcoming U21 matches with injury

    Youssoufa Moukoko will miss the upcoming U21 EURO qualifiers against Isreal and Hungary due to injury. The 16-year-old striker left the team hotel on Wednesday evening and has returned to his club, Borussia Dortmund.

    Head coach Antonio Di Salvo's U21 side will face Israel in Paderborn on Thursday (18:15 CEST) before playing Hungary in Szegad on 12th October (17:30 CEST).

