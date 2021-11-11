News

    Moukoko departs U21s squad with eye infection

    Youssoufa Moukoko has dropped out of the Germany U21s squad due to an eye infection. The decision was made in conjunction with his club, Borussia Dortmund. The 16-year-old striker will therefore not feature in the upcoming U21 EURO qualifiers.

    The Germany U21s will face Poland U21s in Großaspach tomorrow (12th November, 18:15 CET), before hosting San Marino U21s next week (16th November, 18:15 CET) in Ingolstadt.

