Mönchengladbach’s Thuram handed six-game ban and fined

The German Football Association’s (DFB) sport tribunal has handed Marcus Thuram of Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach a six-match ban and €40,000 fine, following an indictment by the DFB control committee for assaulting an opponent in a breach of sporting regulations. Five of the six matches are to be served directly in Bundesliga and cup games, with the sixth suspended until 21st December 2021.

Thuram was sent off by referee Frank Willenborg (Osnabrück) in the 78th minute of the Bundesliga match between Mönchengladbach and TSG Hoffenheim on 19th December 2020 after spitting in the face of opponent Stefan Posch from close range.

created by mmc/lb