Mo Dahoud: “We want to stay at the level that we are for the U21 Euros.”

Mahmoud Dahoud entered the team hotel in Frankfurt with a smile on this face. He patiently signed autographs for fans and happily took pictures. Congratulations for his performance last Saturday in Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Bayern München. The U21’s player came on at halftime when the game Dortmund were 1-0 down and put in a good performance to help his side win. In an interview with DFB.de, Mahmoud Dahoud spoke about the upcoming game in Offenbach against Holland on Friday (20:00 CET) and Italy on Monday (18:30 CET).

DFB.de: Mahmoud Dahoud, how did your superb game against Bayern go down?

Mahmoud Dahoud: It was a crazy game. Both teams ran the game and the fans were able to watch a great game. In the second half, we trusted ourselves to play at a higher pace and in the end we earned the victory.

DFB.de: You were brought on at half time and were responsible for BVB’s superb performance.

Dahoud: It makes me happy that I was able to put in a good performance and I could play my part in winning this important game. It shows that we are a super team together.

DFB.de: The last two international games for the Germany U21s of the year are against Holland and Italy. Head coach Stefan Kuntz said that the games are good tests for the 2019 Euros. Do you agree?

Dahoud: We expect to play against two strong teams and we want to stay at this level when we play in the Euros. These games will be good for the team’s development and will be good experiences for us.

DFB.de: You were already in the squad when you won the U21 Euros in 2017 and you played in the three group games, one of which was against Italy. What are your memories?