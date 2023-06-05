Minge, Wamser and Kössler called up for World Cup preparations

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Janina Minge (SC Freiburg), Carlotta Wamser (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Melissa Kössler (TSG Hoffenheim) for her World Cup preparations, scheduled for between 20th and 28th June. They will also be part of the squad for the Vietnam game in Offenbach on 24th June (18:15 CEST).

“We have decided to call up three extra players for the initial period to have a bigger squad available to us,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “We will be without five FC Bayern players for the first few days and we want to ensure our Wolfsburg players get some rest after their recent busy period.”