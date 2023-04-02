Minge to replace injured Lattwein

After breaking her collar bone, VfL Wolfsburg player Lena Lattwein is unable to join up with the Germany women’s senior team for their upcoming fixtures in April. National team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has nominated SC Freiburg’s Janina Minge in her place.

The DFB-Frauen will face the Netherlands in Sittard on Friday (07/04) at 20:00 CEST before playing Brazil the following Tuesday in Nuremberg (11/03, 18:00 CEST).