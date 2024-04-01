Minge called up in place of Senss

Elisa Senß will not travel with the Germany women’s national team to Austria as planned due to illness. As a result, the midfielder will be unavailable for the upcoming European qualifiers against Austria and Iceland. Head coach Horst Hrubesch has called up Janina Minge as a replacement for Senß. The SC Freiburg player is expected to join up with the rest of the squad in Linz on Monday evening.



Germany will play their first European qualifier against Austria on 5th April (20:30 CEST). On the 9th April, they take on Iceland at the Tivoli in Aachen (18:10 CEST).