Michael Feichtenbeiner will leave coaching role at the end of June 2019

Coach Michael Feichtenbeiner has informed the German Football Association (DFB) that he will be not be extending his contract past the 30th June 2019. The 58-year-old coach has been coaching since 2002 and has coached the Germany U15s and U17s. Most recently, he qualified for the U17 Euros, which will take place in Ireland. Feichtenbeiner will of course be with the team at the tournament. He joined the DFB in July 2015.

Michael Feichtenbeiner said: “The past four years has been a very exciting experience for me. In addition to working with the boys, I was able to experience many interesting things on the international stage and at professional level. It was also very enriching for me, to further my own education, analysis and to get to know the players even better. I would like to apply my expertise on a different level in the future. Before I leave the DFB, I will do everything with the utmost care and dedication to ensure we do as well as possible at the U17 Euros and also develop the boys further."

Meikel Schönweitz, head of the Germany youth setup said: “Michael has been working as a DFB coach over the past four years. He has always been well informed about all his players, gives them a lot of encouragement and has always given good advice. His experience, as well as his sympathetic and considerate way of coaching has been extremely important for the youth teams. We are convinced that the U17s will do well at the Euros and he has the full backing off all the staff, the teams and us.”