Mexico without Araujo for World Cup

An unfortunate loss for Germany’s group stage opponents Mexico: central defender Néstor Araujo will miss out on the World Cup finals due to tendinitis in his left knee. The 26-year-old, who plays for national champions Santos Laguna has just left the “El Tri” training camp. His club will decide about his treatment, announced the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) twitter account.

Last year at the Confederations Cup against Germany, Araujo was one of the pillars of the team. However, he has not played a match since the 1-0 friendly defeat to Croatia on 28th March, where he suffered a torn meniscus and a ligament strain and was immediately operated-on the next day. Mexico are Germany’s first challenge in group F as they begin their title defence on 17th June (K.O. 17:00 CEST) in Moscow.

National coach Juan Carlos Osorio selected 28 players last week for his preliminary squad and must come up with his final list of 23 names by 4th June. Which four players are struck from said list (aside from Araujo) depends upon whether Andres Guardado, Diego Reyer and his brother Giovani, and Jonathan Dos Santos will recover from their current injuries in time for the tournament.