Mexico on track for last 16 after 2-1 win over South Korea

Mexico have bagged their second win in Group F. In sweltering conditions in Rostov, Juan Carlos Osorio’s team saw off South Korea 2-1. Carlos Vela converted a penalty (26’) before Hirving Lozano set up former Leverkusen striker Chicharito, who doubled their lead (66’). Heung-Min Son scored a consolation for South Korea in injury time.

Mexico are top of the table with six points and would automatically qualify for the last 16, should Germany fail to win against Sweden (20:00 CEST). Meanwhile, the DFB outfit would crash out of the tournament were they to lose.

Mexico keep the ball

Mexico, who were strong on the counter against Germany, played much more possession-football against the Koreans. They were rewarded with a goal in the 26th minute when Jang Hyn Soo handled an Andres Guardado cross in the box, before Carlos Vela slotted home the penalty.

South Korea woke up after that yet squandered several good chances to equalise, partly thanks to the ever-impressive Guillermo Ochoa standing firm in the Mexican goal. The Koreans then slightly ran out of steam and Mexico struck again on the counter. Lozano skillfully set up Chicharito, whose finish was icy cool. Mexico then controlled the game and Son’s sensational 25-yard strike was too little too late.