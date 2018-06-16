Mexico Head-to-head: 11 wins, one defeat

Sunday will see Die Mannschaft play their first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Mexico. It should be a successful start to a World Cup defence campaign, as Germany have traditionally started World Cups very strongly.

The previous results against Mexico should also stand Joachim Löw’s side in good stead, as Germany hold a very good head-to-head record against the South American side. DFB have rounded up all the important facts ahead of the meeting.

STRONG HEAD-TO-HEAD: Germany have only lost one of their 11 games with Mexico (five draws and five wins). The only defeat came in a friendly in Mexico City in June 1985, when Die Mannschaft lost 1-0.

CONFED-CUP: The last two encounters have come at the Confed Cup. Germany claimed 3rd place in 2005 in Leipzig with a 4-3 win after extra time, while Die Mannschaft reached last year’s final with a comprehensive 4-1 win.

100% RECORD AT WORLD CUPS: Three times the sides have met at World Cups and three times Germany have come out on top. A 2-1 win in France 1998 was preceded by a 4-1 win at Mexico ’86 and a 6-0 thrashing in 1978.

ALMOST UNBEATABLE IN OPENERS: Germany tend to start World Cups very strongly. Only once have they begun a tournament campaign with a defeat, against Algeria in 1982. Germany went on to reach the final that year and have won 13 and drawn four of their World Cup opening games, scoring 47 goals at an average of 3.6 per game. They have scored at least two in the last five matches to start a World Cup and have scored at least four in the last four. (20 in total in the last five).

MEXICO STRONG STARTS TOO: Mexico have only lost one of their last seven openers, celebrating five wins in that tim. They have never conceded more than one to kick off (and just five in total). The only draw came against South Africa in 2010.

FAMILIAR DATE: Germany have played ten times at major tournaments on June 17, with a record of seven wins, one draw and two defeats. The first game on the road to the Miracle of Bern in 1954 saw Germany win 4-1, but it was followed by a tough defeat in the 1970 World Cup semi-final, when they lost 4-3 to Italy after extra time.

BIGGEST WORLD CUP STADIUM: The Luzhniki stadium ist he biggest of the 12 hosting World Cup matches in Russia, with 81,000 seats – all of which are covered. Moscow is the second most-populated city in Europe after Istanbul. Time difference to Berlin is one hour.

OPPONENT: Mexico played their first friendly in January 1923 (beating Guatamala 3-2). Their biggest win was a 13-0 triumph against the Bahamas in April 1987, and their biggest defeat was an 8-0 loss to England in 1961. Record appearance holder is Claudio Suarez, who was capped 177 times. The top goalscorer could still pose a problem for Germany on Sunday, as its former Bayer Leverkusen player Javier Hernandez (Chicharito), who has 49 goals in 101 matched. They are a regular competitor at the World Cup and 2018 will be their 16th campaign. They have been most successful as hosts, reaching the last eight in 1970 and 1986.

MARQUEZ CHASES MATTHÄUS' SPECIAL RECORD: Along with German all-time national appearance holder Lothar Matthäus, former Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal is the only player to have appeared at five World Cups. Rafael Marquez can match that record if he appears in Russia. Marquez is the oldest player in the Mexico squad, having been born in 1979.

BUNDESLIGA PAIR: Marco Fabian and Carlos Salcedo both ply their trade with Eintracht Frankfurt, while Andres Guardardo and Chicharito have both spent time at Bayer Leverkusen.

EIGHT YEARS SINCE LAST DEFEAT: Germany have won seven of their last eight World Cup games, with a 2-2 draw against Ghana the only exception. They last tasted defeat in the semi-final of 2010 tournament against Spain.

15 WITHOUT DEFEAT: Including the Confed Cup Germany have won 14 of their last 15 competitive matches, with a 1-1 draw with Chile preventing a 100% record in that time. The last competitive match defeat came to France in the semi-finals of Euro 2016, which was also the last time Germany failed to score in a non-friendly match. Since then Die Mannschaft have scored 55 goals in 15 games, only conceding nine goals in the process. They have only conceded more than once on one occasion in that time, against Australia at the ConfedCup.

UNSUCCESSFUL PREPARATION: After five games without a win Germany rounded off their pre-tournament friendlies with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. Before that came a run of three draws and two defeats. The last six games have seen Die Mannschaft score just six goals.

SUCCESSFUL PREPARATION: The last eight internationals have seen El Tri lose twice (along with four wins and two draws). They have lost games against Croatia and Denmark in 2018, but have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight games.

VINTAGE CIRCUIT: Thomas Müller, Sami Khedira and Mesut Özil could all take part in their third World Cup and join and illustrious group of players to have done the same. Only Uwe Seeler (1958-1970) and Miroslav Klose (2002-2014) have appeared at more. Rudi Völler, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Lothar Matthäus and Jürgen Klinsmann alls competed at three World Cups.

MANNSCHAFT ON COURSE FOR HISTORY: A win over Mexico would set a new record for Germany. It would mean a sixth straight World Cup tournament victory. Only Italy (seven between 1934/38) and Brazil (11 between 2002 and 2006) have record more successive wins.

