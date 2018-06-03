Mexico defeat Scotland in friendly

Germany’s first World Cup opponents Mexico have won their penultimate friendly before the contest against the World Champions on 17th June. Juan Carlos Osorio’s team, with DFB-Pokal winner Carlos Salcedo in the starting XI, overcame Scotland 1-0. Giovani dos Santos scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute. Salcedo’s fellow Frankfurt teammate Marco Fabian was subbed on in the second half, whilst former Bundesliga striker Javier Hernandez stayed on the bench.

The Mexicans dominated for long periods of the game against the Scots, who failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia. Scotland really struggled to convert their chances, just as they did against Wales a few days ago. On 9th June, Mexico have their World Cup dress rehearsal against Denmark. After the opening duel with Germany, they face South Korea on 23rd June and Sweden on 27th June.