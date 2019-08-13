Metzelder to carry out second round DFB-Pokal draw

One round down, on to the next: On Sunday (from 18:00 CEST) the second round draw of the DFB-Pokal will take place at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. 32 teams are still fighting for a place in the final on 23rd May 2020 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

The responsibility for drawing the names has been given to former Germany international and 2002 World Cup runner-up Christoph Metzelder. He will be accompanied by under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz and the program will be presented by Alexander Bommes.