Messi misses from the spot as Iceland snatch draw

World Cup debutants Iceland fought hard to get a point in Moscow against 2014 World Cup finalists Argentina. The small island nation held Lionel Messi and co. to a 1-1 draw in Group D’s opening game. In the 64th minute, Messi had the best chance to win the game for his country but saw his penalty saved by Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

Sergio Aguero fired the two-time World Cup winners into the lead in the 19th minute but saw the lead pegged back almost immediately as Augsburg’s Alfred Finnbogason levelled in the 23rd minute.

Finnbogason: “A goal for the history books”

“It’s a fantastic result for us,” said Iceland’s first ever goalscorer at a World Cup – Alfred Finnbogason. “All in all, we deserved a point. The team is the big star here. It’s a goal for the history books and something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little boy.” The Argentina team were disappointed with the result. “It wasn’t our day,” said Javier Mascherano – “We can’t give up.” Argentina’s next game is on Thursday against Croatia while Iceland face Nigeria on Friday.