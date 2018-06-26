Messi and Argentina through to last 16

2014 World Cup runners-up Argentina and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi have reached the last 16 of the World Cup. The two-time World Cup winners beat Nigeria 2-1 in Group D in their third match of the tournament to date. Lionel Messi scored after just 14 minutes in St. Petersburg to give the South Americans a 1-0 lead and take the 2018 World Cup’s tally to 100 goals. Victor Moses (51’ pen.) equalised for Nigeria. Marco Rojo (86’) scored the winner in the closing stages of the game.

“I’m so, so happy,” said Rojo after the match. Nigeria’s German head coach Gernot Rohr said: “We’re disappointed; we just needed a few more minutes. But that’s how life goes, we have to accept that.”

Argentina will face winners of Group C and 2016 EURO runners-up France in the round of 16 in Kazan on 30th June (KO 16:00 CEST).