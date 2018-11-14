Merle Frohms : "The first save was extremely important"

In his last game in charge of the DFB-Ladies, Horst Hrubesch oversaw a deserved 0-0 draw with Spain. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms was excellent between the sticks with her saves providing constant frustration for the opposition. The 23-year-old SC Freiburg player spoke with DFB.de about her impressive performance on her third international cap.
DFB.de: Merle Frohms, it’s been one day since your fantastic performance against Spain. How was your night?
Merle Frohms: I actually didn’t sleep that much and lay awake reading the news for a long time. The positive feedback was really great to see and the congratulations I got were amazing.
DFB.de: What did you make of your performance?
Frohms: I do think that there were some good things in the game, the save from the free-kick near the start of the match for example. That’s the kind of thing you practice in training all the time. In terms of my football, I need to have a look at some of the situations where I sometimes made things a bit harder for myself than they needed to be.
DFB.de: When did you learn that you that you would still be in goal after the Italy match?
Frohms: The day before the match. Of course, at this point in time you try all types of scenarios and line-ups. What ends up working out is what is exciting to think about.
DFB.de: When is the moment when you switch all your attention to the game?
Frohms: Actually first on the way to the game. I look out the window, listen to music and let my mind wander then look at where we’ve arrived. (laughs)
DFB.de: The Spaniards were quick to test your defence.
Frohms: Yes, very true. The first save was extremely important. It was a good bench mark for me - it helped me get a feel for how the game would pan out. After that we worked together well and grew into the game at around the 20 minute mark.
DFB.de: What will the team take away from this game?
Frohms: That we have the quality to beat a team such as Spain – even though we didn’t find a winner this time. We know that we can improve further. That’s what we want to work on from now until the World Cup in France. One thing is also clear: We both want to and need to give 100 percent in every game. That’s what the team implemented against Spain. The fight and determination was excellent right up until the final whistle.
DFB.de: And now Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will take over as coach. What do you make of the change?
Frohms: I’m really looking forward to what’s coming. Obviously we’re all big fans of her but we are also very keen to take the things that Horst Hrubesch has brought to the team with us.