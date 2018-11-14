Merle Frohms : "The first save was extremely important"

In his last game in charge of the DFB-Ladies, Horst Hrubesch oversaw a deserved 0-0 draw with Spain. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms was excellent between the sticks with her saves providing constant frustration for the opposition. The 23-year-old SC Freiburg player spoke with DFB.de about her impressive performance on her third international cap.

DFB.de: Merle Frohms, it’s been one day since your fantastic performance against Spain. How was your night?

Merle Frohms: I actually didn’t sleep that much and lay awake reading the news for a long time. The positive feedback was really great to see and the congratulations I got were amazing.

DFB.de: What did you make of your performance?

Frohms: I do think that there were some good things in the game, the save from the free-kick near the start of the match for example. That’s the kind of thing you practice in training all the time. In terms of my football, I need to have a look at some of the situations where I sometimes made things a bit harder for myself than they needed to be.

DFB.de: When did you learn that you that you would still be in goal after the Italy match?

Frohms: The day before the match. Of course, at this point in time you try all types of scenarios and line-ups. What ends up working out is what is exciting to think about.

DFB.de: When is the moment when you switch all your attention to the game?