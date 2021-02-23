Merle Frohms: “An attacking-minded opponent”

Frohms: "Of course I’m hoping that I will have more to do."

Germany women’s goalkeeper Merle Frohms faced the media ahead of the final game of the “Three Nations. One Goal” Cup against the Netherlands on Wednesday (18:30 CET). The 13-time Germany international spoke about the upcoming challenge, the last game against Belgium, the potential for improvement and the competition to be the first-choice ‘keeper.

Question: What can you expect from the Netherlands tomorrow?

Merle Frohms: First and foremost, we’re all looking forward to the game. They are a good test for us, to see how well we’ve absorbed our philosophy and style of play so far. However, they will also be an opponent who can show us the areas in which we still need to improve in. I think that we will be able to draw several lessons from this game, which is why it’s the perfect time for us to face them, especially with an eye on the EUROs.

Question: What were the most important conclusions you took from the game against Belgium?

Frohms: That we were extremely dominant and controlled the bulk of the possession. We were able to force Belgium to play our game. Also, that we could stand to be a bit more organised and compact in defence. We allowed Belgium several chances that the Netherlands would definitely take better advantage of.

Question: Are you looking forward to maybe having more to do in the game against the Netherlands?

Frohms: Of course I’m hoping that I will have more to do. One the one hand, so that I can show what I can do, but on the other also so that I can fine-tune the communication within the defence. There will probably be situations that arise in which I need to do better at communicating with my backline, which is what helps you to develop your understanding of one another.

Question: What are you expecting from the Netherlands, in terms of their attack?

Frohms: Lots of attacking power, together with individually talented players. It will be key for us as a team to stay compact and not allow them any chances. If we manage to do that, then I think that we’ll do well against them.

Question: With the games against Italy and England being cancelled, this will be the first big game for you in awhile. Will this game be a way for you to gauge your performance?

Frohms: As I said, the Netherlands will likely be a tougher challenge than some of our previous opponents. We will likely have moments in which we don’t have as much possessions and will need to be patient and keep our shape in order to wait for the right moment to arise for us to attack. That’s the biggest difference I see to our previous games, is that our patience will be tested.

Question: You were the only player to play 90 minutes in both games. Were you happy with this opportunity?

Frohms: I was delighted, yes. Feeling this level of trust and having the privilege of playing both games. It is important for me on a personal level to get more game time, especially against teams like the Netherlands, where I’m likely to have more work to do.

Question: The coach said recently "whoever wants to play in net needs to keep clean sheets." How confident are you of keeping one tomorrow?

Frohms: Regardless of what the coach says, that’s always my aim – keeping a clean sheet. The players in front of me will also give everything to try and make it happen tomorrow. If we manage not to concede, then we can say that we did a good job defensively at least. And if our attack is as successful as they have been of late, then tomorrow’s game can only go one way.

Question: What was your impression of Almuth Schult?

Frohms: It’s a tricky situation and I have the utmost respect for Almuth showing the motivation and fighting spirit to further her career. This doesn’t change my situation though. All national team goalkeepers have to aspire to cast doubt on my position as the number one. So I know I always have to bring my best, time and again. I will give everything I have to try and defend my position that I’ve worked hard to be in over the last year and a half. It’s not my place to assess Almuth’s performances – that’s up to the coaches.

