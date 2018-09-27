Merkel & Co. Give their thoughts on Euro 2024

Euro 2024 will take place in Germany. This was decided by UEFA’s executive committee in Nyon, Switzerland. The German bid received 12 votes, with Turkey only receiving four. There were plenty of people pleased with the decision, not only the members of the DFB delegation, but also people involved in politics, sport and society. DFB.de has summarized the reactions.

Angela Merkel (Chancellor): Congratulations on a successful application! We are thoroughly looking forward to some exciting games at the EUROs and all the visitors from across Europe.

Horst Seehofer (Minister of the Interior): Germany being awarded the 2024 European Championship is a huge achievement for the DFB and for the whole of sporting Germany. The Germany bid was very convincing, mainly down to its open-minded and solid approach. I’m sure it’ll be one big peaceful festival of football.

Heiko Maas (Foreign Minister): Well done to the DFB and all of the future host cities for an excellent application. This tournament will be an opportunity to show what we stand for here in Germany; open-mindness, tolerance, freedom and respect. We should ensure that the tournament will be one for all Europeans. I am also pleased that the DFB is one of the first national football associations to have something about human rights in their constitution. That is sending the right signal out.

Christian Seifert (CEO of the DFL and DFB presidium member): It’s great that Germany has won the right to host Euro 2024. Clubs in both the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga as well as the DFL have all played their part in the bid. Ten stadiums with excellent infrastructure will be perfect to host the tournament.

Alfons Hörmann (President of the Germany Olympic Sports Confederation): The whole of the sporting world in Germany would like to say well done to the DFB. The successful bid will create interesting medium-term perspectives and will have effects on life outside of football as well. We are glad that Euro 2024 has given Germany the opportunity to show the world how tolerant a country it is and to show how good a host it can be too. Fans from all around Europe will enjoy the summer here. We hope that the preparation runs smoothly for the DFB.

Andreas Michelmann (President of the German Handball Association): Congratulations to the DFB on winning the bid to host Euro 2024! 2024 is going to be great sporting year for Germany with the Handball European Championship here in January and then Euro 2024 here in the summer!