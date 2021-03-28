Berisha: "Everyone supports each other, especially if someone has made an error."

Mergim Berisha: “We showed strong spirit"

The Germany U21s rescued an important point during a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, setting themselves up well for their final decisive U21 EURO group stage game against Romania on Tuesday (18:00 CEST). In an interview with DFB.de editor Karl Evers, RB Salzburg’s Mergim Berisha spoke about the team’s comeback, a special gesture after the game and the wait for his first EUROs goal.

DFB.de: Mr. Berisha, what’s your analysis of the draw against the Netherlands?

Mergim Berisha: It was a very good team effort. We barely allowed them anything during the first half, and they also didn’t have very many chances after the break. Aside from the goal we conceded, which was very unfortunate for Finn. We showed good morale after that.

DFB.de: You mention showing morale. How did you handle falling behind?

Berisha: Of course it’s never a good sign when you concede. But, we handled it well and didn’t let it get us down. We were very active in our opponents half, put them under pressure and created several chances for ourselves. The result was absolutely deserved in the end.

DFB.de: You also had a change of formation, from a back three to a back four. That also didn’t appear to pose any issues for the team.

Berisha: We all play different formations with our clubs, so we’re used to having to learn new things when we’re with the national side. We also have several intelligent players in our team. That’s why we dealt well with the change.

DFB.de: After the final whistle, the entire team went to Finn Dahmen. It was a really touching gesture!

Berisha: This shows that we work well as a team and what a solid group we are. Everyone supports each other, especially if someone has made an error. We can be proud of that.

DFB.de: This gesture fits the team slogan for the U21 EUROs, which states “Exceptional times, exceptional team.” What is it that makes the U21s so special for you?

Berisha: We support each other where we can, fight for each other and play with passion for our country.

DFB.de: How satisfied are you personally with your performances so far?

Berisha: First and foremost, I’m happy to be here and think that my performances have been solid so far. The important thing is that we play and win as a team. That’s the key and that’s what I want to contribute towards.

DFB.de: Will you score your first EUROs goal against Romania?

Berisha: Good question (laughs). I hope so. But, to be honest, I’m not putting myself under too much pressure there. For me, the team comes first. I want us to reach the finals. If I were to score, then that would definitely be a nice feeling but it’s not the priority.

created by dfb/asv