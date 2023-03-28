Melanie Leupolz returns to the squad

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has announced the full 29-player squad for the international games against Netherlands in Sittard on 7th April (20:00 CEST) and Brazil in Nuremburg on 11th April (18:00 CEST). Melanie Lupolz returns to the women’s national side after her pregnancy. The FC Chelsea midfielder’s most recent and 75th international appearance came in November 2021. Dzsenifer Marozsán, who announced her retirement from the national team around two weeks ago, is also in the squad. She will probably make her 112th and last appearance for Germany in the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg.

Defender Sarai Linder, who plays for TSG Hoffenheim, has also been called up after a long period out of the squad. The coaching team will also go into the two international matches with four goalkeepers. In addition to Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg) and Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea FC), goalkeepers Maria Luisa Grohs (FC Bayern Munich) and Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt) return to the squad.

MVT: “Important insight for World Cup preparations”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said, “We would like to see lots of players in these games against two top opponents. I’m pleased that Melanie Leupolz is returning to our squad after her pregnancy. She has worked hard for it and certainly deserved the call-up. We also want to give young goalkeepers the chance to prove themselves to us. We are looking forward to coming up against two absolute top sides in the Netherlands and Brazil. The games will provide us with important insight for our preparations for the World Cup.”

The head coach will be without Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern Munich, torn syndesmosis ligament) and Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern Munich, rehab after torn cruciate ligament) due to injury.

The Germany women’s national team last met Brazil in Sandhausen in 2017. More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the match in Nuremberg.