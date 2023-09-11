Melanie Leupolz retires from Germany national team

Melanie Leupolz is stepping away from her place in the women’s national team. The Chelsea midfielder, who is continuing to play club football, has played 79 international fixtures for her country, with whom she won the Euros in 2013 and an Olympic gold medal in 2016. The 29-year-old received her first call-up since the birth of her son in April, and was selected for the World Cup squad in Australia and New Zealand and featured in the starting eleven against Morocco.

Leupolz said: “The last few months have been very intense for club and country and have pushed my limits both as a professional footballer and as a mother. It was important for me that I made it back into the Germany side after having given birth and I’m very proud to have represented my country in another World Cup. The fact that I had my son by my side made my World Cup experience even more special. This being said, I noticed that having so many demands is energy-sapping. I’m really proud of what I achieved with the national team. Now it’s time to put my full focus on my club side Chelsea because I want to measure up to the high standards there and to achieve all of my team’s sporting goals with 100 per cent of my energy. If possible, I would love to be able to say goodbye to the fans and to the team at a future Germany women’s match. It was a defining and unforgettable time that I spent playing for the national team.”

“A role model for women’s footballers and female athletes”

Sporting director of the national teams Joti Chatzialexiou commented: “Melanie Leupolz was one of the defining faces of the German women’s national team for more than a decade. Not only in terms of sporting successes, such as the Euros win in 2013 or the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, but also as a role model for women’s footballers and female athletes. She also showed impressively how to successfully return to professional football after pregnancy. I’m really sad about her retirement from the national team, but I can understand her reasons. We’ll say our goodbyes to her as a legendary international player in a worthy setting soon to be determined. I wish her all the best, both at Chelsea and in her private life.”

Leupolz made her international debut in June 2013 against Canada in Paderborn, and went on to win 79 caps in total. She gave birth to her son in 2022.