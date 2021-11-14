Mbom, Massimo and Dárdai leave U21 squad

After coming to an agreement with their respective clubs, Roberto Massimo (VfB Stuttgart), Márton Dárdai (Hertha BSC) and Jean-Manuel Mbom (SV Werder Bremen) have left the Germany U21 camp.

19-year-old Dárdai and 20-year-old Massimo will miss out on the upcoming EURO 2023 qualifier against San Marino in Ingolstadt on Tuesday (18:15 CET) due to illness. Right back Mbom was sent off last time out against Poland and is therefore suspended for the game against San Marino. The 21-year-old has returned to Bremen early.