Mbappe sends France into the Last 16

Two wins in two for France, who have now booked their place in the Last 16 with one group game to spare. Head coach Didier Deschamps’ side edged to a 1-0 victory over Peru thanks to a goal from 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé in the 34th minute.

"We suffered in the second half, but we achieved what we set out to do," said Deschamps after the game: "Now we want to win the group," he added. Peru’s head coach Ricardo Gareca, whose side are out of the tournament following two 1-0 defeats had following to say: "We’ve done a lot for Peru’s image on the world stage. One game is left to play and we want to give our amazing fans something to celebrate."

The second spot in the knockout stages from Group C will be contested by Denmark and Australia, who drew 1-1 earlier on Thursday. Denmark, on four points will face France, while Australia take on Peru. Both games will be played simultaneously on Tuesday.