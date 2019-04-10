Maximilian Eggestein extends contract at Werder

Maximilian Eggestein has followed in the footsteps of brother Johannes, Germany U21 player, in signing a new contract with Werder Bremen. The news was announced by Frank Baumann today.

Maxi Eggestein made the step up to being a Bundesliga player at Werder and was called up to the Germany national side for the first time in March after some good performances. “We’re very glad that we could convince Maxi to continue his journey with Werder,” said Frank Baumann. “He’s been putting in consistently good performances for months and he’s matured both as a player and a person in the last few years.”

“I feel extremely comfortable at Werder”

The 22-year-old has started all of Werder’s last 58 competitive games, and sees the contract extension as an important step in his career: “It’s no secret that I feel extremely comfortable here at Werder. As a team and a club, we’ve set ourselves ambitious goals. I want to work to achieve these in the future and carry on the development that I’ve had going in the last few years here.”

Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt has coached Eggestein since he was playing for Werder U15s, and was also glad to see him extend his deal: “Maxi is an important part of our team and the way we play. He’s already got a good amount of Bundesliga experience and has a lot of responsibility on the pitch. I’m very glad that we’ll be able to accompany him with his development.”