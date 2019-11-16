Matthias Ginter: "I’m really happy about my first goal"

Germany have sealed their place at EURO 2020 after a 4-0 win over Belarus and the Netherlands drew 0-0 in Northern Ireland. The Dutch have also qualified for next summer’s tournament. DFB.de has summarised the post-match quotes from Mönchengladbach.

Matthias Ginter: Our main aim was to qualify for the Euros. We’re pleased to be part of such a big tournament. I’m really happy about my first goal. It’s great that I got it here in Mönchengladbach too. They often left us a lot of space.

Joachim Löw: I congratulated the players on securing qualification – that was our main goal. The team played really well tonight. They combined well with one another. We were slightly sloppy after our third goal and have to be more clinical.

Toni Kroos: It’s always difficult against teams like that until you make it 1-0. We didn’t struggle too much, but we weren’t at our best early on. We have a lot of quality players, although sometimes you can tell we are lacking a bit of experience as a side. We are heading in the right direction. We’ll have to see where we are at just before the tournament begins. Both friendlies in March will be important in telling us that too.

Leon Goretzka: We are a young squad and we haven’t had much time to prepare ourselves for a tournament. As a result, we want to take every opportunity we have to improve as a team. We always need to perform for the whole 90 minutes. We have to keep on working hard as we aren’t near where we want to be still. We will use Tuesday’s game to continue our development.

Oliver Bierhoff: The lads were extremely driven tonight. Belarus aren’t the strongest of opponents, but the Netherlands only beat them 2-1. We could have scored another couple of goals. It was a nice game.