Matthäus and Klinsmann amongst EURO 2020 ambassadors

With 449 days to go before EURO2020 kicks off, UEFA has announced its ambassadors for the tournament. Two of the 34 football legends named are Germans Jürgen Klinsmann and Lothar Matthäus. Klinsmann captained the national team to European Championship glory in England in 1996 in the absence of the injured Jürgen Kohler, whilst Matthäus was part of the side that won the tournament in Italy 16 years earlier.

The 34 ambassadors will advertise the competition, which will take place in twelve countries around Europe to celebrate its 60th year. Munich’s Allianz Arena, which will be known as “Fußball Arena München” during the tournament, will play host to group stage fixtures on the 16th, 20th and 24th June, at least two of which will feature Germany should the national team qualify. If Hungary also qualify directly, a draw will be held to determine which nation is allocated a third home game, as Budapest has been named as Munich’s partner city. Should the Hungarian team fail to reach the finals or qualify via the UEFA Nations League, Germany will play all three group matches in Munich. The city will also host a quarter-final fixture on 3rd July.

This Thursday, UEFA are sending the trophy from their headquarters in Nyon on a Europe-wide tour. The Henry Delaunay trophy floated away in a hot-air balloon. The opening ceremony began parallel to the start of the European Championship qualifiers. All 55 UEFA nations are taking part in the qualifiers, with none automatically qualified.

The 34 UEFA EURO 2020 ambassadors

Karel Poborský (Finalist 1996, Czech Republic)

Vladimír Šmicer (Finalist 1996, Czech Republic)

Brian Laudrup (European Champion 1992, Denmark)

Peter Schmeichel (European Champion 1992, Denmark)

Steve McManaman (Semi-finalist 1996, England)

Michael Owen (Quarterfinalist 2004, England)

Alan Shearer (Semi-finalist 1996, England)

Xabi Alonso (European Champion 2008 and 2012, Spain)

Gaizka Mendieta (Quarterfinalist 2000, Spain)

Carles Puyol (European Champion 2008, Spain)

Xavi Hernández (European Champion 2008 and 2012, Spain)

Marcel Desailly (European Champion 2000, France)

Youri Djorkaeff (European Champion 2000, France)

Thierry Henry (European Champion 2000, France)

Christian Karembeu (European Champion 2000, France)

Robert Pirès (European Champion 2000, France)

David Trezeguet (European Champion 2000, France)

Jürgen Klinsmann (European Champion 1996,Germany)

Lothar Matthäus (European Champion 1980, Germany)

Angelos Charisteas (European Champion 2004, Greece)

Antonios Nikopolidis (European Champion 2004, Greece)

Alessandro Del Piero (Finalist 2000, Italy)

Gianluca Zambrotta (Finalist 2000, Italy)

Ruud Gullit (European Champion 1988, Netherlands)

Patrick Kluivert (Semi-finalist 2000 and 2004, Netherlands)

Clarence Seedorf (Semi-finalist 2000 and 2004, Netherlands)

Vitor Baía (Semi-finalist 2000, Portugal)

Ricardo Carvalho (European Champion 2016, Portugal)

Deco (Finalist 2004, Portugal)

Luís Figo (Finalist 2004, Portugal)

Nuno Gomes (Finalist 2004, Portugal)

Maniche (Finalist 2004, Portugal)

Andrey Arshavin (Semi-finalist 2008, Russia)

Henrik Larsson (Quarterfinalist 2004, Sweden)