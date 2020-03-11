Matchdays 28 & 29 of the 3 Liga postponed

The next two matchdays in the 3 Liga have been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus. As the body responsible for the organisation of the third tier of German football, the Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) has followed recommendations that the league should be postponed, with all 20 clubs having been consulted. Matchdays 28 and 29, which had been arranged for this weekend then next Tuesday and Wednesday, will be played at the start of May. Exact dates are still being discussed.

The question of how the league should proceed after matchday 30 will be cleared up on Monday. The DFB has invited the committee and all clubs to a special meeting in Frankfurt to discuss a course of action.

“We find ourselves in an extraordinary situation”

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: “We find ourselves in an extraordinary situation, in which circumstances can change by the hour. It is clear that health comes first. It is also clear to us that we want and must fulfil our responsibility to our clubs. It is then in front of this backdrop then, that the DFB must take sensible and decisive action for football in Germany. This must always be done in conjunction with advice given by relevant health authorities and in close cooperation with the clubs involved, as is now the case in the 3 Liga.”

The committee for the 3 Liga, which is largely made up of cub representatives, had already made an initial assessment on Monday, which favours postponing matches instead of them being played behind closed doors. The background for which is based largely on the economic sensitivity of the 3 Liga, in which matchday income is vital for clubs and accounts for more than 21% of the annual income. The position of the majority of the committee was confirmed after extensive consultation with clubs. The DFB has now endorsed the resulting recommendation, taking into account numerous other factors and weighing up the overall situation.

All parties involved are aware that any further consequences of the coronavirus on the rest of the season are not yet fully known. In order to protect the competition, it was thus decided to completely postpone matchdays 28 and 29, not only those in area most affected by the outbreak. This ensures that all clubs have played the same amount of matches and that the table does not become distorted. A further course of action will be decided on Monday in the meeting with the clubs.

