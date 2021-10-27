Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “We played with more vigour than in the first game”

The Germany women managed an assured victory in their fourth World Cup qualifier. After winning 1-0 in Israel on Thursday, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side won 7-0 on Tuesday against the same opponent. The national team coach seemed in good spirits as she fielded questions from the media.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on...

...her team’s performance: It was satisfying to see how the team went about their business amidst the criticism around the last match, and how they tried to do better today. It’s nice that we scored seven and that they came from various goalscorers.

...on newfound freshness: You could see that we did many things better than in the first game and we played with more vigour. We were expecting the opposition to be a bit less robust given their long journey, which was something that drained us a bit last time out and so we purposefully brought in reinforcements for today.

...the squad: You can’t compete for titles with eleven players and we are happy to have so many quality options, especially in midfield. The players have embraced the situation and it is also a challenge for the coaching staff to decide who should play. At tournaments, it’s going to be so important that we are able to bring on quality players from the bench that can change the game and make us better.

...Leonie Meier: She has trained really well, and against an opponent like Israel she can create chances with the precise balls she plays into the box. She fully deserved to be in the team.

...the draw for the group stages of the European Championships: There will be no guarantees in any of the group games we play. We are looking forward to it and will see what the draw brings. Then we will prepare for each opponent, but keep working and focus mainly on ourselves.