Martina Voss-Tecklenburg named new coach of the DFB Women

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is set to become the new coach of the Germany Women's national team. The 50-year-old has signed a contract up to the end of the 2021 European Championship. Voss-Tecklenburg is currently still the coach of Switzerland Women’s national team, and she will start her new job after the end of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France. Until then, Horst Hrubesch will remain as interim coach. Hrubesch led Germany to two World Cup qualifying victories in his first games in charge.

As a player, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made 125 appearances for Germany, and won the European Championship four times. Her careers as a coach began in 2008 with FCR 01 Duisburg, with whom she won the DFB-Pokal twice, as well as the UEFA Cup. After a stint at FF USV Jena, she took the job with the Swiss national team in 2012. Three years later, she led her side to their first World Cup appearance.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s assistant will be the former national player and European champion, Britta Carlson. Since 2012, Carlson has been on the coaching team of the German Champions and Champions League and DFB-Pokal winners, VfL Wolfsburg. Carlson will join up with the DFB team before Voss-Tecklenburg, and will be in place for the game against Canada on 10th June.

Grindel thanks Hrubesch

DFB President Reinhard Grindel said: “Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is an experienced and highly renowned coach. I am convinced that she is the right person, along with Britta Carlson, to further develop our women’s national team, and lead them to success. It was important to me, that we keep the Swiss Football Association aware of our considerations. To that end, I also personally spoke with the SFV President Peter Gilliéron and received a positive reaction from him, regarding our fair and transparent handling of affairs. My thanks also go out once again to Horst Hrubesch, who has made it clear that he is ready to lead our team until the end of World Cup qualifying.”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “I’m really looking forward to this exciting challenge. The restructuring of DFB and the interlinking with men’s football offer massive opportunities for synergy and innovation. It is a great honour, but also a great responsibility and commitment to take on the role as coach of the two-time World and eight-time European champions. I am very glad that I will have someone as experienced as Britta Carlson in my team, and I’m sure our thoughts and ideas will complement each other’s. After six years as coach of the Swiss team, with whom I have enjoyed many great moments, DFB have opened the door for the next stage of my journey. However, for now, I wil continue to be 100% focused on the Swiss national team and our goals. After that, I will get stuck into my new job with drive and passion.”

Bierhoff: "Voss-Tecklenburg matches the job profile perfectly"

Oliver Bierhoff, director of DFB’s national teams and football development, said: “Martina Voss-Tecklenburg matches the profile for this position perfectly. In the past years, she has brought much needed professionalism in her role as Swiss national team coach, made conceptual innovations, and improved her team at all levels. We are certain that her experience and fresh ideas will suit us perfectly, and will strategically develop our women’s football.”

Joti Chatzialexiou, the sporting director of the national teams, said: “We have taken our time in making this choice, in order to make sure we find the best solution. One of the first things we look for, is that the coaching team are suited to our philosophy. In Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Britta Carlson, we will be getting a team with deep reserves of experience regarding women’s international football, and also with a great deal of success.”

DFB Vice-President Hannelore Ratzeburg added: „In Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Britta Carlson, we have a duo that knows all there is to know about women’s football. Over the past few years, both have been extremely successful. This coaching team is a very good choice regarding the aim of women’s international football playing a significant role on the international scene in the future.”