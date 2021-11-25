Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: "I have a good feeling"

The wait for the Germany women to get back to competitive action is nearly over. Ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Turkey, head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke about the personnel available and the upcoming opponent. Midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken also took part in the virtual press conference. DFB.de have summed up the most important quotes below.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on...

..the squad: We don’t have any injuries, but two players will miss out due to illness and the like. Dzsenifer Marozsan and Sophia Kleinherne will therefore not be available. Other than that, everyone else is fit. We have called up two more players as backups. Merle Frohms will play tomorrow. If everything goes well, then she will also play in Portugal.

...opponents Turkey: We’re taking the same approach to both games. We want to take the maximum points available, build on our spot in the table and take a huge step towards securing qualification to the World Cup. We want to play with confidence and joy. This past week has been great so far. The mood is high and we have trained very well. We want to take that into the games. We know that Turkey are better in attack than Israel. They will not be easy to beat. We want to play our game, and ensure that everyone stays healthy for Tuesday. I’m expecting everyone to give it everything, no matter how long they are on the pitch for. I hope that we will be able to use this positive mood that we’ve witnessed during training tomorrow. I have a good feeling.

... Sjoeke Nüsken: She has been through a tough time with several injuries. She was already part of the team at a young age, so I’ve known her for a while. She has managed to take that next step. She’s a player that’s part of our future plans, and one that will be expected to take on a role as a leader. We know how talented she is in midfield, and it’s not out of the question that she plays there for us.

...the struggles to find a fitting location for the team to stay during the EUROs: There are no hotels located close enough to the training pitches, they are all too far away. It’s all not acceptable for a European championship. The focus on the football has been lost and what we’ve been offered is not good. We are looking for alternatives. I was really frustrated for two days. The settings at the draw were exceptional. Now, we will need to compromise. However, UEFA's preparations have not been good. There hadn’t been many agreements made. We had the feeling that there were still lots of uncertainties. That doesn’t just affect us, but other teams as well. We have high standards, but have also heard from other teams that are concerned about this. I hope that UEFA will be able to find a solution. The conditions need to be right.

... "Orange Day": It’s an important campaign that we wanted to bring attention to. Violence against women is still a taboo subject around the world, and it’s difficult to get rid of that. We wanted to raise awareness and show that we are in support of ending violence against women. We fully support this campaign.

Sjoeke Nüsken on...

...her personal development: It’s really taken off. Everything has gone quite quickly over the last year. But, as a player I tend to take things game by game, and don’t think too much about the future. I want to soak it all in and pick up as much experience as possible.

...her versatility: I played at left-back earlier in my career. The good thing about me is that I can play at nearly every position. I just want to be on the pitch and playing, no matter where.

... "Orange Day": We can be role models here. We have a big reach and can take a stand. We have to say ‘enough’s enough.’

