Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and DFB terminate contract

The DFB and Germany women’s national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg have gone their separate ways with immediate effect. This is the result of a joint meeting last Friday, which the board of directors approved in a meeting this Saturday.

The conversation on Friday took place in an atmosphere of trust. After close analysis of the Germany women’s national team’s disappointing exit at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, everyone agreed that the team needs a fresh start in terms of its leadership.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf: “I would like to thank Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on behalf of the DFB and also personally for her work over the last few years. During this period, important impetus has been given to women’s football. Getting to the final at the European Championships in 2022 in England gave women’s and girls’ football a huge boost. This success is and will remain associated with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. We wish Martina Voss-Tecklenburg all the very best from a personal and sporting perspective.