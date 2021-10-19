News

    Martina Tufekovic called up for Germany

    TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper Martina Tufekovic has been called up as reinforcement for the Germany Women’s national team squad following the withdrawal of Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger. This means the DFB women will take on their two imminent World Cup qualifiers in Tel Aviv and Essen on Thursday 21st and Tuesday 26th October respectively with three goalkeepers in the squad, as planned.

    Tufekovic joined the team at the hotel in Düsseldorf on Monday evening.

