Marozsan voted ‘World’s Best Female Playmaker 2018’

Germany International Dzsenifer Marozsan has been internationally recognised as the ‘World’s Best Female Playmaker 2018’. In the vote carried out by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), the 26-year-old came out on top with 176 votes, in front of current women’s footballer of the year, Brazil’s Marta (170), and Denmark’s Pernille Harder (72), of VfL Wolfsburg.

Harder’s Wolfsburg teammate Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir of Iceland finished in joint seventh place with 13 votes. This is the second time that Marozsan has won the accolade, having also won the prize in 2016. In both 2015 and 2017, she finished as runner up.

1. Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany/Olympique Lyon) 176 Votes

2. Marta (Brazil/Orlando Pride) 170

3. Pernilla Harder (Denmark/VfL Wolfsburg) 72

4. Amandine Henry (France/Olympique Lyon) 56

5. Lieke Martens (Netherlands/FC Barcelona) 41

6. Yuri Nagasato (Japan/Chicago RS, Brisbane Roar) 19

7. Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir (Iceland/VfL Wolfsburg) 13

7. Megan Rapinoe (USA/Seattle Reign) 13

9. Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid) 11

10. Lindsey Horan (USA/Portland Thorns) 9

created by mmc/jc