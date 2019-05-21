We can achieve something big at the World Cup

Marozsan: "Very happy in France"

Dzsenifer Marozsan’s opening goal laid the foundations for her third consecutive Champions League with Olympique Lyon. We spoke to the 27-year-old about her outstanding performance and the upcoming World Cup in France.

DFB.de: Ms Marozsan, what does this fourth Champions League title mean to you?

Dzsenifer Marozsan: Obviously it means a lot. It’s unbelievable, winning the Champions League four times, and now three times in a row. It’s actually Olympique Lyon’s fourth consecutive triumph in the competition. It makes me proud and means an awful lot.

DFB.de: Did the game have any more significance than usual because it took place in Budapest, where you were born?

Marozsan: It was a really emotional and special moment for me to play in Budapest. It was the first time ever that my whole family could see me play. I am very grateful that I was able to have this experience.

DFB.de: What was your take on the game?

Marozsan: I could sense very early on how desperate we all were to defend the title. We’d put the game to bed in the first half.

DFB.de: What happened after that? Was there a big party?

Marozsan: Everyone was very happy. We flew back to Lyon, where the president, fans and family awaited us in the Groupama Stadium. Then the celebrations began.

DFB.de: You’re going from one success to the other with Olympique Lyon. How do you manage to always keep yourself motivated?

Marozsan: My biggest motivation is my family, which the game in Budapest proved to me yet again. Every single member of my family was so happy! That makes me unbelievably happy and I want to be able to always see my family like that.

DFB.de: You’ve been with the French champions since 2016. What’s the experience been like so far?

Marozsan: I’m very happy in France. The club is fully behind me and that gives me the feeling that I am valued as a person, which is really, really important to me. I couldn’t have hoped for more success from a sporting perspective – apart from the French Cup, I’ve won everything there was to win this season. It doesn’t get any better for an athlete.

DFB.de: What sets Olympique apart?

Marozsan: We don’t just have the best individuals, we are a proper team. The club does everything it can for women’s football. The president is right behind us and sets everything in motion for us to have everything we need in order to win all these titles.

DFB.de: It’s been a long season, but the next big event is on the horizon. Before the World Cup in France begins, there will be a friendly in Regensburg against Chile. How important is this game for you?

Marozsan: Yes, now I can relax and look forward to the World Cup. I’m very excited and the last friendly is really important for us. We will be working really hard over the coming weeks so that we can be at our best when the World Cup comes around.

DFB.de: What do you make of Chile?

Marozsan: I’ve never played against Chile. It will be very interesting for me. The coaching team will certainly prepare us perfectly for our opposition. Unfortunately, I’m not able to say much about them yet.

DFB.de: How will you feel ahead of the tournament?

Marozsan: I will travel back to France with a good feeling, because I’m happy there. I will enjoy it.

DFB.de: In your opinion, what can the team achieve?

Marozsan: We definitely have the potential to achieve something big at the World Cup. For me personally it is really important that we start the tournament well and take things one game at a time. A tournament like this can throw up too many surprises – we need to just focus on our own game and stay calm.

DFB.de: Who else belongs to the tournament favourites?

Marozsan: I think the USA, France and England will play a big role, as usual.

DFB.de: What do you make of head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s work?

Marozsan: Really good so far. She’s got a lot of international coaching experience. She is open and direct, which I like a lot. You always know where you’re at with her. I am sure she will prepare us professionally for the World Cup. created by mmc/dw