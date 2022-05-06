News

    Marozsan to miss European Championships through injury

    Dzsenifer Marozsan will not take part in this summer’s European Championships in England after suffering a torn ACL. The Olympique Lyon midfielder suffered the injury during Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade.

    Due to the suspicion of a serious knee injury, further examinations were carried out upon return to Lyon, which ultimately confirmed the extent of the injury. The 30-year-old has undergone successful surgery.

