Marozsan to miss European Championships through injury

created by mmc/bh
Dzsenifer Marozsan will not take part in this summer’s European Championships in England after suffering a torn ACL. The Olympique Lyon midfielder suffered the injury during Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade.
Due to the suspicion of a serious knee injury, further examinations were carried out upon return to Lyon, which ultimately confirmed the extent of the injury. The 30-year-old has undergone successful surgery.
Dzsenifer Marozsan will not take part in this summer’s European Championships in England after suffering a torn ACL. The Olympique Lyon midfielder suffered the injury during Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade.
Due to the suspicion of a serious knee injury, further examinations were carried out upon return to Lyon, which ultimately confirmed the extent of the injury. The 30-year-old has undergone successful surgery.