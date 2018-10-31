Marozsan returns to Germany Women’s squad

Dzsenifer Marozsan is back in the Germany Women’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against Italy in Osnabrück on 10th November and Spain in Erfurt on 13th November (both 16:00 CET). The captain had recently been sidelined from Horst Hrubesch’s side with a pulmonary embolism.

“We’re delighted that Dzseni has recovered from her illness and we can welcome her back to the team,” said Hrubesch. “We’ve been in close contact over the past months and have kept tabs on her recovery. We’re well aware of our responsibility to be cautious with her though and don’t want to rush anything. That’s why we’ve agreed with her club that she won’t stay until the end, but will head back to Lyon earlier instead.”

There are also returns for Kathrin Hendrich, Melanie Leupolz (both FC Bayern München) and Lena Petermann (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), but illness and injuries have kept Verena Schweers (FC Bayern München), Linda Dallmann (SGS Essen), Hasret Kayikci (SC Freiburg) and Lena Goeßling (VfL Wolfsburg) out of the squad.

New faces in Lohmann and Hechler

The 26-player-strong squad features two newcomers. 18-year-old Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München) and 19-year-old Janina Hechler (1. FFC Frankfurt) have been called up for the first time. Hechler was in the U20s setup at last summer’s World Cup in France, while Lohmann took part in the U19 EUROs in July. “We’re always keen to bring in interesting players from our youth setup,” said the coach. “Janina and Sydney have impressed for both the youth teams and their club sides. It’s important to got a look at them at this level and see what they bring to the table and how they adapt.”

The games against Italy and then Spain round off the year for the Germany Women and are part of preparations for the World Cup in France (7th June to 7th July 2019). The group-stage draw for the tournament takes place on 8th December in Paris. “Each game is a chance for the girls to stake their claim for a place in the World Cup squad. The games against Italy and Spain are demanding challenges for us, but that’s exactly what we need to reach the level we want to be at for the World Cup,” said Horst Hrubesch.