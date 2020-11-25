Marozsan nominated for FIFA World Player of the Year

Dzsenifer Marozsan will be hoping to take home a very special honour – Olympique Lyon’s Champions League winner has been nominated for the The Best FIFA Women’s player. Also up for the award is Germany’s 2020 Women’s Player of the Year, former VfL Wolfsburg player Pernille Harder. Nine other players are also in with a shot of winning the award.

Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger has also been nominated for an award as she is up for Best Goalkeeper. The 30-year-old, who was named alongside Marozsan in the Germany squad for the recent, is one of seven nominated goalkeepers. Wolfsburg head coach Stephan Lerch is one of seven bosses nominated for FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year.

The winners will be decided by a panel of international FIFA legends (50%) as well as the fans voting on fifa.com (50%). Voting is open until 9th December 2020. The three finalists in each category will be announced on 11th December.

List of nominees in alphabetical order:

Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyon/Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France/Olympique Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark/VfL Wolfsburg/Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea/Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan/Olympique Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany/Olympique Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyon)

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Olympique Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden/VfL Wolfsburg/ Atlético Madrid)

Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (England/Manchester City)

Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Lluís Cortés (Spain/FC Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy/Juventus)

Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (Germany/VfL Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway/LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France/Olympique Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/Netherlands national team)

