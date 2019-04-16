Marozsan named ‘France’s Player of the Season’ for the third time in a row

Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsan has been named as France’s Player of the Season for the third time in a row. The 26-year-old Olympic gold-medal winner had previously won the accolade in 2017 and 2018, and took the trophy on Monday evening at the FFF (Fédération Française de Football) performance centre in Clairefontaine. Marozsan, currently playing at Olympique Lyon, also made the 2018/19 Team of the Season in France.

On the 20th March this year, Marozsan won ‘Footballer of the Year 2018’ in Germany, claiming the title for the second time in a row. She has played for Lyon since 2016, winning two Champions League titles, two league titles and the French cup during her time at the club. Marozsan is currently on course to win a third title with Lyon this season, with the French club currently occupying the top spot in the league table. Her chances of winning more silverware look even more likely this season, with Lyon in the semi-finals of the Champions league and the final of the French cup.

Before her transfer to France, the midfielder played in the Women’s Bundesliga for 1. FC Saarbrücken (2007-2009) and 1. FFC Frankfurt (2009-2016).