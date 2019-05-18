Marozsan leads Lyon to Champions League title

Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsan has won a third Women's Champions League in a row with Olympique Lyon. After a 4-1 victory against Barcelona, the 27-year-old celebrated her third Champions League title in three years, with Lyon now having won it four times in a row. The club has now won the Champions League six times overall, while Marozsan has won it four times (once with 1. FFC Frankfurt).

In the Groupama Arena in Budapest, Marozsan's city of birth, the Germany midfielder opened the scoring in the fifth minute. The Norwegian, Ada Hegerberg, then scored a hat-trick (14’, 19’, 30’) to put Lyon 4-0 up at half-time. Barcelona got one back through Asisat Oshaoala in the 89th minute, but the game was already wrapped up in favour of the French side.