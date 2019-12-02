Marozsan in Team of the Year

Germany Women’s international Dzsenifer Marozsan is in the Women’s Team of the Year selected by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics). The 27-year-old from French and Champions League champions Olympique Lyon received 46% of the votes and was selected in midfield along with Lyon teammate Amandine Henry (40%) and American Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit/ 48%).

Marozsan was appointed to the team of the year for the third time in a row, along with England international Lucy Bronze, France’s Wendie Renard and the American Alex Morgan. The highest percentage of the vote went to Megan Rapinoe, who picked up 82%.

Women’s Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands/Atletico Madrid)

Defence: Lucy Bronze (England), Wendy Renard (France/Lyon), Julie Ertz (USA/ Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (USA/NC Courage)

Midfield: Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany), Amandine Henry (France/Lyon), Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Lyon), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride)

Head coach: Jill Ellis (USA)

Reserve

Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

Defence: Kelley O'Hara (USA/Utah Royals FC), Nilla Fischer (Sweden/VfL Wolfsburg, Linköpings FC), Linda Sembrant (Sweden/Montpellier FC, Juventus), Amel Majri (France/Lyon)

Midfield: Sherida Spitse (Netherlands/Valerenga FC), Kosovare Asllani (Sweden/Linköpings FC, CD Tacon), Pernille Harder (Denmark/VfL Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Marta (Brazil/Orlando Pride), Ellen White (England/Birmingham City, Manchester City), Lieke Martens (Netherlands/Barcelona).

