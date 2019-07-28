Marozsan and Reus named footballers of the year

Despite no longer working together, Marco Reus and Jürgen Klopp are still able to celebrate, as the pair were awarded Male Footballer and Coach of the year respectively. Dzsenifer Marozsan was named the Female Player of the year to complete a personal hat trick.

Although the pair often fell at the final hurdle when working together at Borussia Dortmund, Marco Reus and Jürgen Klopp were finally able to celebrate four years after parting ways. Dortmund star Reus was named Footballer of the Year, and Klopp Coach of the Year for 2019. “It is really nice that we have both picked up a title,” said Klopp after being named winner of the award.

Reus, who stayed injury free throughout the campaign and almost drove Dortmund to the German title, won the vote awarded by Kicker magazine for the second time since 2012. “It is nicer than before – it is a different feeling to seven years ago,” said Reus, although this year still didn’t result in a trophy for BVB. “Marco is a player who would improve any team in the world,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

Reus’ 158 votes saw him see off competition from Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz (121). Klopp, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, became the first manager based overseas to win the award. Düsseldorf’s Friedheim Funkel came in second place.

Dzenifer Marozsan, who won the treble with Olympique Lyon, picked up the award for the third time in her career, and was praised by national-team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenberg. “Dzseni was outstanding last season, especially in the Champions League. She led her team, scored important goals and is among the best in the world through the middle. There is no doubt about her quality.”