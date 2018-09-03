Marozsan among finalists for Footballer of the Year

National team captain Dzsenifer Marozsan has been shortlisted as one of the candidates for Best FIFA Women’s Player. The 26-year-old midfielder, playing at Champions League winners Olympique Lyon, has been selected as a finalist along with club teammate Ada Hegerberg of Norway and five-time winner Brazil international Marta of Orlando Pride.

The winner will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London on the 24th September. There have been three former German winners of the award, with Birgit Prinz taking the prize home between 2003 and 2005, Nadine Angerer in 2013 and Nadine Keßler in 2014. At the end of July, voting was opened to select the winner from ten candidates. The vote was equally weighted between national team captains, the coaches, fans across the globe and more than 200 media representatives. The voting period ended on the 10th August.

Reynald Predros of Olympique Lyon, Asako Takakura of Japan and last year’s winner Sarina Wiegman of the Netherlands have been shortlisted for women’s coach of the year. Stephen Lerch, coach of the Wolfsburg side that won a domestic double this year, missed the selection for the final three candidates.